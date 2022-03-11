Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2022: GFAI,VCTR,WMPN,GNTY

Financial stocks were moderately lower late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was dropping 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.7% to $38,727, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 0.7 basis points to 2.004%.

In company news, Guardforce AI (GFAI) soared 47% after the Thai money security and handling company Friday announced plans to acquire Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology for $1 million and $9 million in restricted stock. The deal is part of Guardforce AI's planned expansion into Shenzhen and Guangzhou, two of China's fastest-growing cities.

Victory Capital (VCTR) rose 1% after the asset manager reported $176.01 billion in assets under management on Feb. 28, down about 4.5% from the prior month but rising almost 17% over its $150.59 billion in assets it managed at the end of February 2021.

William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) added 2.3% after the bank holding company authorized its first-ever stock buyback program for up to 758,528 shares, or 5% of its outstanding shares, beginning on March 25.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) was near flat late Friday after overnight declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common, representing a 10% increase over its prior distribution to investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.