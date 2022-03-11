Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2022: FUTU, HIPO, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 3%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) reported Q4 earnings of HK$3.22 ($0.42) per diluted American Depositary Share, compared with HK$3.83 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of HK$4.35. Futu Holdings was recently climbing past 6%.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.11 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.60 loss a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is reportedly considering making a cash offer to buy UK education group Pearson, multiple media outlets said, citing unidentified sources at the private equity firm. Apollo was recently advancing by more than 1%.

