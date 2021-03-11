Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2021: SIEB,PTVCA,FINV

Financial stocks turned mixed again in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 0.4%.

In company news, Siebert Financial (SIEB) was 32% higher after discount broker reported a 92% increase in FY20 revenue over the prior year.

FinVolution Group (FINV) climbed over 51% after the Chinese consumer lender reported Q4 net income of RMB1.72 ($0.26) per American depositary share, up from RMB1.32 per ADS a year ago.

