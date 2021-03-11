Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2021: MGI,SIEB,PTVCA,FINV

Banking
Financial stocks were ending mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.4%.

In company news, MoneyGram International (MGI) fell 1% after reporting earlier Thursday a 118% increase in cross-border transactions during February for direct-to-consumer digital business MoneyGram Online compared with year-ago levels, accounting for 30% of all of its money transfer business last month.

Siebert Financial (SIEB) was more than 37% higher after the discount broker reported a 92% increase in FY20 revenue over the prior year.

FinVolution Group (FINV) climbed almost 88% after the Chinese consumer lender reported Q4 net income of RMB1.72 per American depositary share, up from RMB1.32 per ADS a year ago.

Protective Insurance (PTVCA) rose nearly 1% after the property and casualty insurance company reported Q4 net income of $0.84 per share on $136.4 million in revenue, improving on net income of $0.26 per share during the final quarter of 2019 on $124.4 million in revenue.

