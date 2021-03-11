Banking
FINV

Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2021: FINV, HMPT, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.43% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were recently inactive.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was climbing past 20% after it reported Q4 net income of RMB1.72 ($0.26) per American depositary share, up from RMB1.32 per ADS a year ago.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) was up more than 3% after posting Q4 EPS of $1.33, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $1.28.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) was unchanged after it reported that platform assets grew 23.5% year over year to $76.2 billion at the end of February and increased 2.1% from January levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FINV HMPT AMK XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular