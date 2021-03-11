Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2021: FINV, HMPT, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.43% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were recently inactive.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was climbing past 20% after it reported Q4 net income of RMB1.72 ($0.26) per American depositary share, up from RMB1.32 per ADS a year ago.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) was up more than 3% after posting Q4 EPS of $1.33, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $1.28.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) was unchanged after it reported that platform assets grew 23.5% year over year to $76.2 billion at the end of February and increased 2.1% from January levels.

