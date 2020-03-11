Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, FITB, IVZ

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -4.53%

BAC: -4.36%

WFC: -4.93%

C: -5.18%

USB: -2.95%

Top financial stocks were lower during pre-market trading Wednesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(-) Bank of America (BAC), which was down more than 4% after it was reported Tuesday that the company backed out of a deal to fund Clayton Dubilier & rice's buyout of public relations company Huntsworth for approximately $517 million, sources told Bloomberg.

(-) Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) slipped more than 4% after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the lender for allegedly opening unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers for online banking services without their consent.

(-) Invesco (IVZ), which was marginally lower after the company posted preliminary assets under management of $1.16 trillion at the end of February, down 4.9% from $1.22 trillion in the prior month.

