Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2020: DB,CNO,XHR,IVZ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.83%

BAC -4.48%

WFC -7.63%

C -8.73%

USB -6.59%

Financial stocks continued to decline in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 6.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 5.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 8.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB) slid almost 7% after Wednesday saying it would not be exercising an April 30 option to redeem $1.25 billion of its 6.25% additional tier 1 notes on their first available call date and will instead redeem $800 million of its 6.55% trust preferred securities on May 26. Banks usually repay their perpetual bonds at the first opportunity rather than risk stoking speculation over their cash and solvency positions.

In other sector news:

(-) CNO Financial (CNO) fell 7% on Wednesday after B Riley FBR downgraded the life insurance company to neutral from buy and cut its price target for the company's stock by $4 to $20 a share.

(-) Invesco (IVZ) declined over 10% on Wednesday after the company reported a preliminary 4.9% decline in assets under management during February compared with the previous month, to $1.16 trillion.

(-) Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) dropped 11% to its lowest share price since January 2016 at $12.20 apiece after the real estate investment trust Wednesday said it was withdrawing its FY20 outlook because of the uncertain financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

