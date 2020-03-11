Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2020: CNO,XHR,IVZ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.64%

BAC -2.18%

WFC -6.10%

C -6.26%

USB -5.33%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 4.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 4.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 7.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) CNO Financial (CNO) fell 6.1% on Wednesday after B Riley FBR downgraded the life insurance company to neutral from buy and cut its price target for the company's stock by $4 to $20 a share.

In other sector news:

(-) Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) dropped 10% to its lowest share price since January 2016 at $12.51 apiece after the real estate investment trust Wednesday said it was withdrawing its FY20 outlook because of the uncertain financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Invesco (IVZ) declined nearly 13% on Wednesday after the company reported a preliminary 4.9% decline in assets under management during February compared with the previous month, to $1.16 trillion.

