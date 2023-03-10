Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2023: SIVB, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping by 0.36% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.88% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Chief Executive Greg Becker has urged clients of its Silicon Valley Bank unit to "stay calm" amid concerns about the bank's financial health, Bloomberg reported, citing a source close to the matter. Shares of the company were down more than 60% recently.

CME Group (CME) said its foreign exchange futures and options reached a new single-day volume record of 3.15 million contracts on March 8. Shares of the company were down slightly recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.