Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2023: SIVB, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 10, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping by 0.36% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.88% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Chief Executive Greg Becker has urged clients of its Silicon Valley Bank unit to "stay calm" amid concerns about the bank's financial health, Bloomberg reported, citing a source close to the matter. Shares of the company were down more than 60% recently.

CME Group (CME) said its foreign exchange futures and options reached a new single-day volume record of 3.15 million contracts on March 8. Shares of the company were down slightly recently.

