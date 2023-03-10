Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2023: BKKT,CCAP,SLF,SLF.TO,GHLD,SIVB

Financial stocks tumbled with sentiment continuing to deteriorate Friday after regulators shut down SVB's (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank unit in response to the lender this week revealing a $1.8 billion loss associated with its securities portfolio. The NYSE Financial Index slumped 3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fell 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 3%.

Bitcoin was declining 7% to $19,935, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 21.3 basis points to 3.712%.

In company news, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) dropped over 10% after the digital assets broker reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts and projected 2023 below Wall Street expectations.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) slid 4.1% after the private-equity investor completed its merger with First Eagle Alternative Capital.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) declined 3% after the mortgage lender reported a surprise Q4 net loss, while revenue plunged amid a slide in home-loan demand as interest rates rose.

