Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2023: BEN, CCAP, FCRD, GHLD

Financial stocks were ending above their Friday session lows amid deteriorating sentiment after regulators shut down SVB's (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank unit in response to the lender this week revealing a $1.8 billion loss associated with its securities portfolio. The NYSE Financial Index slumped 2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fell 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 3.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 3% to $20,004, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 23 basis points to 3.70%.

In company news, Franklin Resources (BEN) slipped 1.2% after saying assets under management fell to $1.417 trillion on Feb. 28 compared with $1.452 trillion at the end of the prior month, largely reflecting the negative impact of both the equity and fixed-income markets during January.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) declined 1% after the mortgage lender reported a surprise Q4 net loss, while revenue plunged amid a slide in home-loan demand as interest rates rose.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) slid 3.9% after the company completed its merger with First Eagle Alternative Capital.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) dropped over 10% after the digital assets broker reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts and projected 2023 revenue below Wall Street expectations.

