Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2022: SSSS, CS, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by over 3%.

SuRo Capital (SSSS) was retreating by more than 14% after it reported a Q4 decrease in net asset value of $3.07 per share, compared with an increase of $2.68 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected NAV per share of $12.19.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) said its market risk exposure to Russia as of Wednesday was "well managed" and "not significant" and has appropriate systems to address potential risks. Credit Suisse was slipping past 2% recently.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management in February of about $251.57 billion, down from $258.69 billion in January. Lazard was recently up more than 3%.

