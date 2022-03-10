Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2022: LDI,TIG,BEKE,MQ

Financial stocks trimmed a portion of their midday retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% in afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.6%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping just 0.1% in late trade.

Bitcoin was declining 6.2% to $39,391, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.3 basis points to 2.011%.

In company news, LoanDepot (LDI) dropped 5% on Thursday, with the home loans company announcing the launch of its new mello operating unit focusing on developing new "mortgage-adjacent, digital-first products and services" to complement its existing mortgage and servicing operations. mello also will house LoanDepot's "competitive-advantage" assets, the company said.

Marqeta (MQ) was sinking 5.2%, reversing a nearly 7% gain earlier Thursday that followed the card payments processor reporting a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. The company also is projecting between 48% to 50% growth in its Q1 net revenue over year-ago levels.

KE Holdings (BEKE) tumbled almost 24% after the Chinese real estate services company reported declines in its non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with year-ago levels, and it also is projecting between 11.50 billion to 12.50 renminbi in revenue for the current quarter, trailing the three-analyst mean looking for 12.74 billion renminbi in Q1 revenue.

Trean Insurance Group (TIG) slid 51% after late Wednesday reporting Q4 net income of $0.02 per share, down compared with a $0.16 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting the workers' compensation and casualty insurer to earn $0.05 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

