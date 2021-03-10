Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2021: MFC,MFC.TO,LPRO,BEN,VERX

Financial stocks were ending near their Wednesday session highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.7%.

In company news, Manulife Financial (MFC) rose 1.4% after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a bid by Mosten Investments and other Canadian hedge funds to pump unlimited amounts of money into universal life-insurance contracts and earn guaranteed returns over the lifetime of the specialty policies.

Open Lending (LPRO) climbed 6.6% after the risk and loan analytics company late Tuesday reported an increase in Q4 revenue to $39.6 million from $26.1 million reported during the year-ago period, exceeding the $34 million consensus estimate.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was 9.4% higher after reporting $1.5 trillion in assets under management during February, up from $1.49 trillion during the prior month and more than doubling the $656.5 billion in assets it managed a year earlier.

On the losing side, Vertex (VERX) dropped almost 20% after the tax software company projected Q1 revenue of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, lagging the consensus estimate of $97.3 million.

