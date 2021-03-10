Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2021: LPRO,BEN,VERX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.7%.

In company news, Open Lending (LPRO) climbed 9.6% after the risk and loan analytics company's Q4 revenue increased to $39.6 million from $26.1, exceeding the $34 million consensus estimate.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was 9.1% higher after reporting $1.5 trillion in assets under management during February, up from $1.49 trillion during the prior month and more than doubling the $656.5 billion in assets it managed a year earlier.

Vertex (VERX) dropped 12% after the tax software company projected Q1 revenue of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, below the consensus estimate of $97.3 million.

