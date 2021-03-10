Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2021: HUIZ, BEN, WRB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.35% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was gaining more than 11% after reporting that it swung to a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of RMB22.8 million ($3.5 million) from a gain of RMB6.1 million a year ago.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was slightly advancing after reporting that its assets under management grew to $1.5 trillion in February from $1.49 trillion in January and from $656.5 billion a year ago.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) was unchanged after it priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.550% senior notes due 2052.

