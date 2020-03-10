Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2020: SLM,BX,FITB

JPM +3.21%

BAC +0.32%

WFC +1.42%

C +2.69%

USB +0.58%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) SLM (SLM) still was 1.9% higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 5.6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the student loan originator and servicing company Tuesday disclosed plans to repurchase $525 million of its common shares through an accelerated share buyback deal with JPMorgan Chase Bank (JPM). The deal is expected to settle by the end of March 2021.

In other sector news:

(+) Blackstone Group (BX) rose 4.6% after Reuters, citing unidentified sources, said the private equity firm was in talks to take Hong Kong-listed SOHO China private in a $4 billion transaction, making an initial HKD6, or $0.77, per share offer.

(-) Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) fell 1.7% after the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau alleged in a lawsuit filed late Monday the bank's employees opened unauthorized accounts and enrolled customers for online-banking services and activated them for lines of credit without their permission.

