Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2020: MOGO,MOGO.TO,GSY.TO,BX,SLM,FITB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +7.90%

BAC +7.80%

WFC +7.76%

C +7.05%

USB +6.47%

Financial stocks were ending near their session highs in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 5.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.3%, reversing a mid-day decline.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Mogo (MOGO) dropped over 16% to its lowest price ever at $1.58 a share after the Canadian financial technology company said it sold its $31.9 million MogoLiquid loan portfolio as part of a new, three-year partnership with consumer lender Goeasy (GSY.TO). Mogo said the move was part of efforts to reduce its on-balance sheet lending, adding it was now planning to use its digital lending platform to originate loans for key partners.

In other sector news:

(+) Blackstone Group (BX) rose 6.7% after Reuters, citing unidentified sources, said the private equity firm was in talks to take Hong Kong-listed SOHO China private in a $4 billion transaction, making an initial HKD6, or $0.77, per share offer.

(+) SLM (SLM) still was 2.5% higher this afternoon, giving back a chunk of its 5.6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the student loan originator and servicing company Tuesday disclosed plans to repurchase $525 million of its common shares through an accelerated share buyback deal with JPMorgan Chase Bank (JPM). The deal is expected to settle by the end of March 2021.

(-) Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) climbed more than 5%, overcoming an early decline that followed the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau alleged in a lawsuit filed late Monday bank employees opened unauthorized accounts and enrolled customers for online-banking services and activated them for lines of credit without their permission.

