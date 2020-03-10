Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/10/2020: BX, JPM, DB, BAC, WFC, C, USB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +5.48%

BAC: +5.84%

WFC: +5.45%

C: +5.53%

USB: +5.37%

Financial majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Blackstone Group (BX), which was up more than 5% as Reuters, citing unidentified sources, reported that the private equity firm is in negotiations to take Hong Kong-listed SOHO China private in a $4 billion transaction.

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) could cut up to 140 jobs in Switzerland to lower costs, according to media reports. JPMorgan was gaining more than 5% in value recently.

(+) Deutsche Bank (DB) was more than 7% higher amid media reports that the company will divide its sales and trading staff at its Frankfurt office in Germany after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

