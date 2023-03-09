Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2023: SIVB, GNTY, NMFC

Financial stocks were leading the broader markets lower during Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.7% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was climbing 0.5%, but the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.8% to $21,431, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.5 basis points to 3.931%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) slid more than 48% after the bank holding company announced plans for a $1.25 billion public offering of common shares and the $500 million sale of depositary shares representing a 1/20th interest of the company's series F mandatory convertible preferred shares.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) declined 3.8%. The bank company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.5% to $0.23 per share.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) fell 1.9% after the private-equity firm Thursday priced a $60 million follow-on offering of its 7.5% convertible notes maturing in 2025.

