Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2023: FRC, SIVB, GNTY, NMFC

March 09, 2023 — 03:49 pm EST

Financial stocks continue to lead the broader markets lower late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 3% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off almost 4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 2%.

Bitcoin was declining 6.1% to $20,659, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.1 basis points to 3.925%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped 16% after Wedbush removed the bank holding company from its Best Ideas List, citing "investment price discipline" for its decision.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) slid more than 59% after the bank holding company announced plans for a $1.25 billion public offering of common shares and the $500 million sale of depositary shares representing a 1/20th interest of the company's series F mandatory convertible preferred shares.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) declined 4.2%. The bank company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.5% to $0.23 per share.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) fell 2.3% after the private-equity firm priced a $60 million follow-on offering of its 7.5% convertible notes maturing in 2025.

