Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2023: FAS, XLF, FAZ, SI, SIVB, CWAN

Financial stocks were down pre-bell Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 1.7%.

Silvergate Capital (SI) fell 38% after announcing its plans to liquidate Silvergate Bank and wind down the bank's operations in an orderly manner due to the recent industry and regulatory developments.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) dropped 29% amid plans to offer $1.25 billion of its common stock and $500 million of depositary shares in separate underwritten registered public offerings.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) was also declining more than 8% after pricing an underwritten secondary public offering of 13 million class A common shares at $15 per share.

