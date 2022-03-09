Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2022: PSFE, JPM, PYPL, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by almost 3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 7%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were climbing past 4% after saying it has selected JPMorgan (JPM) as its core banking provider to power its international payments settlement.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) has suspended its services in Russia in light of the ongoing attacks against Ukraine, according to its filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. PayPal shares were recently advancing by more than 3%.

S&P Global (SPGI) shares were slightly higher after saying it has halted commercial operations in Russia, citing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

