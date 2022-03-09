Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2022: HCI,CNOB,MFIN

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 4.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.4%.

Bitcoin was 5.5% higher at $42,225 after President Joe Biden signed an executive order detailing the federal government's approach to addressing the risks and benefits of digital assets. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.9 basis points to 1.911%.

In company news, HCI Group (HCI) rose nearly 12% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, compared with a $0.22 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.40 per share loss. Revenue increased 59.7% year-over-year to $112.3 million, also exceeding the $106.7 million Street view.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) gained 2.7% after the specialty lender said it was resuming its stock buyback program that had $22.9 million still available for share repurchases.

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) climbed 2.5% after saying it joined the USDF Consortium, a group of FDIC-insured financial institutions promoting the adoption and interoperability of a bank-minted USDF tokenized deposits at a USDF Consortium bank.

