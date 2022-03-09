Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2022: FOUR,HCI,CNOB,MFIN

Financial stocks eased slightly from their earlier gains that followed reports Russian and Ukrainian representatives will meet Thursday in Turkey to discuss conditions that could end their two-week conflict. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 4.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was adding 4.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.3%.

Bitcoin was 8.7% higher at $41,936 after President Joe Biden signed an executive order detailing the federal government's approach to addressing the risks and benefits of digital assets. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.6 basis points to 1.948%.

In company news, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) added 9.7% after DA Davidson began coverage of the payments processor with a buy investment recommendation and a $70 price target. Separately, the Portland Timbers Wednesday said it was using Shift4 Payments' VenueNext sports and entertainment platform at the professional soccer team's stadium, self-service kiosks and websites.

HCI Group (HCI) rose 8.3% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, compared with a $0.22 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.40 per share loss. Revenue increased 59.7% year-over-year to $112.3 million, also exceeding the $106.7 million Street view.

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) climbed 3% after saying it joined the USDF Consortium, a group of FDIC-insured financial institutions promoting the adoption and interoperability of a bank-minted USDF tokenized deposits at a USDF Consortium bank.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) gained 1.7% after the specialty lender said it was resuming its stock buyback program that had $22.9 million still available for share repurchases.

