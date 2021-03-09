Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2021: TAOP,SI,AIZ

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6%, and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 0.01%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Taoping (TAOP) climbed 10% after the smart display screens company announced Tuesday the launch of its new blockchain business division.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was nearly 12% higher after launching an at-the-market equity offering of up to $300 million of its class A common shares.

Assurant (AIZ) rose 2.3% after saying it was selling its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business in the US and Canada to the CUNA Mutual Group for about $1.3 billion, with the companies also extending their automotive mechanical repair coverage partnership.

