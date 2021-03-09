Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2021: SI, MGI, AIZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 1.2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 1.5%.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was up over 7% after launching an at-the-market equity offering of up to $300 million of its class A common shares.

Moneygram International (MGI) declined more than 7% after disclosing in a regulatory filing that it has agreed to terminate a 2019 commercial agreement with Ripple Labs that represents the use of Ripple's foreign exchange blockchain trading platform for the purchase or sale of four currencies.

In other sector news, Assurant (AIZ) was up 0.3% after agreeing to sell its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business in the US and Canada to financial services provider CUNA Mutual Group for about $1.3 billion.

