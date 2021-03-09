Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2021: CLSK,TAOP,SI,AIZ

Financial stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.2%, reversing a small advance earlier Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) raced 29% higher after announcing its purchase of 1,150 new miners scheduled for delivery in June and providing up to 100 petahashes per second in additional bitcoin mining capacity.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was more than 13% higher after launching an at-the-market equity offering of up to $300 million of its class A common shares.

Taoping (TAOP) also climbed almost 13% after the smart display screens company announced Tuesday the launch of its new blockchain business division.

Assurant (AIZ) rose 1% after saying it was selling its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business in the US and Canada to the CUNA Mutual Group for about $1.3 billion, with the companies also extending their automotive mechanical repair coverage partnership.

