Banking
WFC

Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2020: WFC, PUK, AON, WLTW, JPM, BAC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -10.03%

BAC: -12.14%

WFC: -10.41%

C: -11.02%

USB: -8.69%

Financial majors were slipping in Monday's pre-market trading.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC), which was more than 10% lower after saying Elizabeth Duke has resigned as chair, a position she had held since January 2018. Charles Noski, who has served as a director since June 2019, will succeed Duke, the company said.

(-) Prudential (PUK) is set to unveil plans for the partial flotation or sale of its US-based Jackson National Life insurance unit as the UK financial service company focuses on its lucrative business in Asia, the Financial Times and the Sunday Times reported. Prudential was down 6% in recent trading.

(-) Aon (AON) was retreating by more than 11% after the company and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) announced a deal to merge in an all-stock deal with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion. Willis Towers Watson was recently marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC PUK AON WLTW JPM

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular