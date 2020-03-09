Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2020: WFC, PUK, AON, WLTW, JPM, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -10.03%

BAC: -12.14%

WFC: -10.41%

C: -11.02%

USB: -8.69%

Financial majors were slipping in Monday's pre-market trading.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC), which was more than 10% lower after saying Elizabeth Duke has resigned as chair, a position she had held since January 2018. Charles Noski, who has served as a director since June 2019, will succeed Duke, the company said.

(-) Prudential (PUK) is set to unveil plans for the partial flotation or sale of its US-based Jackson National Life insurance unit as the UK financial service company focuses on its lucrative business in Asia, the Financial Times and the Sunday Times reported. Prudential was down 6% in recent trading.

(-) Aon (AON) was retreating by more than 11% after the company and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) announced a deal to merge in an all-stock deal with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion. Willis Towers Watson was recently marginally higher.

