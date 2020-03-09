Financial Sector Update for 03/09/2020: APLE,WLTW,AON,PUK,RF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -12.85%

BAC -15.02%

WFC -11.90%

C -15.23%

USB -14.13%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 8.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 9.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 7.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) dropped over 10% Monday afternoon. Capital One earlier in the cut its price target for the real estate investment trust's shares by $3 to $14 each despite also raising its investment recommendation for the stock to overweight from equal weight previously.

In other sector news:

(-) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) declined 7% on Monday, giving back an early 3.8% advance after the company agreed to an all-stock business combination with rival financial-services company Aon (AON). Under terms of the proposed transaction, each Willis Towers Watson share will be swapped for 1.08 of an Aon share.

(-) Prudential (PUK) slid 9%. The insurance company is preparing to sell part of its US-based Jackson National Life insurance unit as it shifts its focus to its more lucrative businesses in Asia, the Financial Times and the Sunday Times reported.

(-) Regions Financial (RF) fell more than 19% after Raymond James downgraded the bank holding company to market perform from strong buy.

