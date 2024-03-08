News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2024: HCI, NYAX, VINP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 08, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing by 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was almost 1% lower.

HCI Group (HCI) rose past 11% after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Nayax (NYAX) was down more than 2% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 3.1 million shares at $26 per share.

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to combine with Compass for an upfront consideration of almost 11.8 million class A Vinci shares.

