Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2023: VERX,NVEI,NVEI.TO,XP,FOUR

Financial stocks pared earlier declines Wednesday with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4% in late afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) were up 1.4%.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed 3.98% after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell left the door open for more and larger-than-expected increases in interest rates.

In company news, Vertex (VERX) shares jumped 24% after the tax technology firm beat Wall Street expectations with Q4 results and projected revenue for the current quarter that beats the consensus forecast.

Nuvei (NVEI) climbed 12%. The Canadian fintech company's Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

XP (XP) rose 8.4% after the Brazilian financial technology company said in a regulatory filing that it "does not plan to pursue a public offering in the United States at this time."

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) gained 4.2%. The company announced a new contract to process payments for all tickets sold through Premier Productions' iTickets.com platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

