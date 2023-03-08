Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2023: PMTS, IMXI, FITB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

CPI Card Group (PMTS) was up 5.0% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.06 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

International Money Express (IMXI) was down nearly 7.0% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $154.4 million, up from $127.2 million a year earlier but missing the $155.2 million estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) was up 0.1% after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Big Data Healthcare, a provider of technologies for healthcare payments and remittances.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.