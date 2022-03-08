Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, DFS, BX, BRO

Financial stocks were generally rising pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares rose about 1.6% after the company and Diners Club International suspended actions to pursue registration in Russia. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the companies were in the process of establishing a Russian branch office.

Blackstone (BX) shares were about 1% higher after subsidiary Blackstone Tactical Opportunities agreed to invest 140 million pounds ($183.5 million) in payment services firm Currencies Direct.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said late Monday it has agreed to acquire Global Risk Partners' insurance operations for an undisclosed sum. Brown & Brown shares were about 0.5% lower pre-bell.

