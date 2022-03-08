Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, DFS, BX, BRO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were generally rising pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares rose about 1.6% after the company and Diners Club International suspended actions to pursue registration in Russia. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the companies were in the process of establishing a Russian branch office.

Blackstone (BX) shares were about 1% higher after subsidiary Blackstone Tactical Opportunities agreed to invest 140 million pounds ($183.5 million) in payment services firm Currencies Direct.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said late Monday it has agreed to acquire Global Risk Partners' insurance operations for an undisclosed sum. Brown & Brown shares were about 0.5% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLF FAS FAZ DFS BX

Latest Banking Videos

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Stimulus, M&A, War for Talent

Feb 28, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular