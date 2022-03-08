Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2022: NVEI,NVEI.TO,BRO,NCR

Financial stocks rebounded strongly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both were increasing 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 2.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 0.6% higher at $39,030, reversing its morning retreat, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.5 basis points to 1.865%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) gained over 15% after the Canadian payments technology company Tuesday reported Q4 results exceeding year-over-year comparisons and Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.47 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.33 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew almost 83% to $211.9 million, also topping the $209.3 million analyst mean.

NCR (NCR) gained 7.5% after the ATM-as-a service company Tuesday announced its purchase of fintech and open banking intellectual property from privately held Spoke Technologies, adding data integration and supporting the convergence of finance and retail capabilities by clients. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Brown & Brown (BRO) dropped 4.6% after the insurance brokerage late Monday announced plans to acquire the insurance operations of UK-based Global Risk Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed but Brown & Brown said Mike Bruce, the global chief executive at Global Risk Partners and other key personnel will be staying with the company after the deal closes later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

