Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2022: NEWT,NVEI,NVEI.TO,BRO,NCR

Financial stocks rebounded in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) increasing 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.4%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 3.5% higher at $38,725, reversing its morning retreat, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.1 basis points to 1.872%.

In company news, Newtek Business Services (NEWT) rose 2.3% after the business development company, citing positive trends and underlying metrics for its core business lines, Tuesday raised its Q2 dividend by 15.4% over current levels to $0.75 per share, payable on March 31 for investors of record on March 21.

NCR (NCR) gained 5.1% after the ATM-as-a service company Tuesday announced its purchase of fintech and open banking intellectual property from privately held Spoke Technologies, adding data integration and supporting the convergence of finance and retail capabilities by clients. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nuvei (NVEI) gained over 13% after the Canadian payments technology company Tuesday reported Q4 results exceeding year-over-year comparisons and Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.47 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.33 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew almost 83% to $211.9 million, also topping the $209.3 million analysts' mean.

On the downside, Brown & Brown (BRO) dropped 6.8% after the insurance brokerage late Monday announced plans to acquire the insurance operations of UK-based Global Risk Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Brown & Brown said Mike Bruce, the global chief executive at Global Risk Partners, and other key personnel would be staying with the company after the deal closes later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.