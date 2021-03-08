Banking
VCTR

Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2021: VCTR,ATH,APO,SLQT,PYPL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks slightly pared market-leading gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was 1.5% higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.5%.

In company news, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) climbed 2% after the investment manager said its Alderwood Capital investment banking unit has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to begin operations in the UK.

Athene Holding (ATH) rose 6.6% after the retirement services company agreed to an $11 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (APO). The private equity company's stock was down 4%

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) declined 4.6% after the digital payments company Monday announced its purchase of Israel-based cryptocurrency processor Curv for an undisclosed amount.

SelectQuote (SLQT) fell 5.4% after the insurance broker Monday completed a secondary offering of 10.6 million common shares previously held by Brookside Equity Partners and other investors at $27.50 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VCTR ATH APO SLQT PYPL

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular