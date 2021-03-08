Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2021: VCTR,ATH,APO,SLQT,PYPL

Financial stocks slightly pared market-leading gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was 1.5% higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.5%.

In company news, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) climbed 2% after the investment manager said its Alderwood Capital investment banking unit has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to begin operations in the UK.

Athene Holding (ATH) rose 6.6% after the retirement services company agreed to an $11 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (APO). The private equity company's stock was down 4%

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) declined 4.6% after the digital payments company Monday announced its purchase of Israel-based cryptocurrency processor Curv for an undisclosed amount.

SelectQuote (SLQT) fell 5.4% after the insurance broker Monday completed a secondary offering of 10.6 million common shares previously held by Brookside Equity Partners and other investors at $27.50 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.