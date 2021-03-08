Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2021: ATH,APO,SLQT,PYPL

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 3.3%.

In company news, Athene Holding (ATH) rose 6.8% after the retirement services company agreed to an $11 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Apollo Global Management (APO). The private equity company was down 4%

SelectQuote (SLQT) fell 2.2% after the insurance broker Monday completed a secondary offering of 10.6 million common shares previously held by Brookside Equity Partners LLC and other investors at $27.50 apiece.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) declined 2% after the digital payments company Monday announced its purchase of Israel-based cryptocurrency processor Curv for an undisclosed amount.

