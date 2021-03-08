Financial Sector Update for 03/08/2021: ATH, APO, NHIC, VCTR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.83% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Athene Holding (ATH) was climbing past 13% after Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has agreed to acquire the retirement services company in an all-stock deal valued at about $11 billion.

Blank-check firm NewHold Investment (NHIC) is merging with Evolv Technology in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion that will result in a publicly traded combined company, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported. NewHold Investment was up more than 4% recently.

Victory Capital Holdings' (VCTR) boutique investment banking firm Alderwood Capital has received authorization from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, and has been formally launched to institutional investors, Victory said. Victory Capital was up more than 3% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.