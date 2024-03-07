Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2024: PMTS, COHN, NYCB, DWAC

Financial stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1.4% to $68,011, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.2 basis points at 4.09%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $67.43 billion in January from a $64.17 billion gap in December, versus the $63.5 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, CPI Card (PMTS) shares tumbled past 15%. The company reported Q4 net income of $0.23 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

Cohen (COHN) jumped past 22% after it reported late Wednesday a profit in Q4 on the back of higher revenue.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) spiked over 4% after Fitch affirmed its ratings following the bank's announcement on Wednesday of a more than $1 billion capital investment by several firms. On Thursday, the company disclosed that deposits fell about 7% since early February.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rose almost 2% after the firm said the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware denied ARC Global Investments II's motion to expedite the case schedule on a share-conversion dispute.

