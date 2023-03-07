Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2023: TRNO, SOFI, LPRO

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.9% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sinking 2.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $22,305, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.3 basis points to 3.95%.

In company news, Terreno Realty (TRNO) declined 1.9% after announcing its purchase of a 1.1-acre industrial property in Long Island City, New York, for around $23 million.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) fell 2.8% after its SoFi Bank subsidiary filed suit against the US Department of Education seeking to end the moratorium on federal student loan repayments, calling the department's action "unlawful" and "arbitrary."

Open Lending (LPRO) gained 1.5% after announcing a new partnership with privately held Crescent Bank, with the bank using Open Lending's Lenders Protection platform to grant loans to borrowers in the near- and non-prime credit segments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

