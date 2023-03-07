Banking
GSBD

Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2023: GSBD, WD, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 07, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining by 0.2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) was slipping past 5% after it priced an offering of 6.5 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $99.1 million.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it facilitated the sale and financing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point Waterfront hotel to BlackPearl Hospitality for $76 million. Walker & Dunlop shares were inactive pre-bell.

Credit Suisse (CS) said it has teamed up with Act Cleantech Agentur Schweiz to offer sustainability-related advisory services to its corporate clients. Credit Suisse was 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

