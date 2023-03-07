Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CMCT,TRNO,SOFI,LPRO

Financial stocks continued to lose more ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sinking 2.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.3% to $22,094, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.8 basis points to 3.975%.

In company news, Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) was drifting 0.6% lower Tuesday afternoon. The real estate developer said it collaborated with Kanden Realty, Taisei Corp and a third international institutional investor to convert an office building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles into a mix of office space and luxury apartments.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) fell 2.1% after its SoFi Bank subsidiary filed suit against the US Department of Education seeking to end the moratorium on federal student loan repayments, calling the department's action "unlawful" and "arbitrary."

Terreno Realty (TRNO) declined 1.5% after announcing its purchase of a 1.1-acre industrial property in Long Island City, New York, for around $23 million.

To the upside, Open Lending (LPRO) gained 1.5% after announcing a new partnership with privately held Crescent Bank, with the bank using Open Lending's Lenders Protection platform to grant loans to borrowers in the near- and non-prime credit segments.

