Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2022: MA,BTNB,EQOS

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 4.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 0.3% lower at $38,873, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.0 basis points to 1.734%.

In company news, Mastercard (MA) was sinking 3.3% after the credit card firm announced an unspecified investment in privately held Zeta as part of a five-year global partnership with the fintech company, with Mastercard providing fraud detection, risk and loyalty services while Zeta works to make issuing cards faster and more flexible for their banking and retail customers.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) rose 0.2% after the blank-check company Monday said it expects to close on its proposed merger with PropertyGuru Pte Ltd by March 17. The deal still requires shareholder approvals, Bridgetown said, adding that once the merger is completed, the combined companies are expected to begin trading under a new ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange beginning on March 18.

Eqonex (EQOS) climbed 26% after the digital assets manager Monday announced a new strategic partnership with privately held Bifance that includes the blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure company advancing a $36 million convertible loan to Eqonex.

