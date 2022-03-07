Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2022: EQOS, BHF, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.70%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 2%.

Eqonex (EQOS) was gaining over 15% in value after announcing a strategic partnership with Bifinity UAB, Binance Group's payments technology unit. The partnership will initially focus on leveraging Digivault, an FCA-regulated crypto and digital asset custody solution.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) was over 2% lower after saying Chief Operating Officer Conor Murphy will step down from the role, starting March 18.

S&P Global (SPGI) was almost 1% lower after it priced an offering of $1.25 billion of 2.45% senior notes due March 1, 2027, $1.25 billion of 2.70% sustainability-linked senior notes due March 1, 2029, $1.5 billion of 2.90% senior notes due March 1, 2032, $1 billion of 3.70% senior notes due March 1, 2052 and $500 million of 3.90% senior notes due March 1, 2062 in a private placement.

