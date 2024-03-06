News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2024: SOFI, MS, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 06, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% lower.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was up more than 2% after it priced a private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2029.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has started layoffs at its asset management business unit in China, impacting about 9% of the unit's workforce, or about 15 employees, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Morgan Stanley was down more than 1% pre-bell.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said it has acquired the assets of Hillco Insurance. Brown & Brown was more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

