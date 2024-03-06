Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2024: NYCB, KKR, SYF

Financial stocks advanced in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3%%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 5.5% to $67,309, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 3.9 basis points to 4.098%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 8.863 million in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, slightly above the 8.85 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, but below the 8.889 million reported in December.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares plunged 42%. The lender is seeking to raise equity capital and is trying to assess investors' interest in buying its stock, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Synchrony (SYF) completed the sale of its former Pets Best Insurance Services unit to Independence Pet in exchange for an undisclosed stake in the private equity-backed pet insurance company, the companies said Wednesday. Synchrony shares added 0.6%.

KKR (KKR) is in talks to buy German renewable energy producer Encavis in a deal valued at over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), Bloomberg reported Wednesday. KKR shares rose 0.6%.

