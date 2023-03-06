Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2023: AUB, AJG, HMN, HCDI

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was falling 0.1% to $22,388, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.9 basis points to 3.983%.

In company news, Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) rose 7.6% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the bank holding company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on March 20.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) shares rose 1% after Monday announcing its purchase of reinsurance carrier Bay Risk Services for an undisclosed amount.

Among decliners, Horace Mann Educators (HMN) shares were falling 0.3%, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance, after the insurance and retirement benefits company announced a 3.1% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share.

Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) stock tumbled 8.4% after the real estate developer said Monday it has eliminated 56% of the jobs in its land development infrastructure division since last fall and sold $7.5 million in heavy equipment previously used by the unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.