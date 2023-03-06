Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2023: AMP, CMA, CS, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.14% higher recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.67% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.30% lower.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Comerica's (CMA) subsidiary Comerica Bank said they have signed an agreement wherein Ameriprise will become Comerica's new investment program provider. Ameriprise Financial was flat in recent premarket activity.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) shareholder Harris Associates has divested its entire stake in the Swiss bank, London's Financial Times reported. Credit Suisse was recently down more than 1%.

KKR (KKR) has sold its remaining 21% stake in Malaysian offshore helicopter transport service operator Weststar Aviation Services to the Weststar Group, the Weststar Group said. KKR was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

