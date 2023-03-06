Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2023: AJG,HMN,HCDI

Banking
March 06, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Financial stocks were edging higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping nearly 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $22,499, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.8 basis points to 3.901%.

In company news, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) shares rose 1.2% after Monday announcing its purchase of reinsurance carrier Bay Risk Services for an undisclosed amount.

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) shares were falling 0.5%, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance, after the insurance and retirement benefits company announced a 3.1% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share.

Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) stock tumbled past 12% after the real estate developer said Monday it has eliminated 56% of the jobs in its land development infrastructure division since last fall and sold $7.5 million in heavy equipment previously used by the unit.

